SAMBALPUR: Prof Deepak Kumar Behera was appointed as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University on Wednesday.The office of Governor and Chancellor SC Jamir issued the appointment notification. Prof Behera will be VC for a period of three years from the date he assumes office or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

An alumnus of Sambalpur University, Prof Behera had earlier served as VC of Berhampur University. After completing his post graduation in Anthropology and Sociology, he got his Ph.D from Sambalpur University. A former Professor and Head of Anthropology department in Sambalpur University, he has 31 years of teaching experience. Prof Behera has to his credit 45 research paper publications and authored a book.

Prof Behera said his focus will be on making Sambalpur University a centre of excellence and helping it to find a place among the best 100 universities in the country.Stressing on holistic development of the University, he said teaching, research and extensions must go hand in hand and education should be socially relevant. Prof Behera hoped that he would get required support and cooperation from all the stakeholders to achieve his goal.