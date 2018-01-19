BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today sought the intervention of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to protect the scheduled tribe people of Malkangiri district affected by the construction of Polavaram dam project by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister raised the issue during his meeting with chairperson of the NCST Nand Kumar Sai at the state secretariat here. Stating that livelihood of 5000 STs going to be displaced because of the Polavaram dam will be affected, Naveen requested that the NCST should immediately intervene to protect the interests of the tribals.

Problems faced by the tribals displaced by different development projects were also discussed during the meeting.

Stating that there has been a delay in the release of pre and post-matriculation scholarships for the tribals students by the Centre, the chief minister also raised the issue of drastic cut in financial assistance as per article 275(1) of the constitution and tribal sub-plan scheme. Naveen also requested the NCST to take immediate steps on the state government's proposal for inclusion of 167 communities in ST list.

Sai praised the step taken by the state government for the rehabilitation of tribals displaced from the Similipal sanctuary. He observed that this should be accepted as a model by other states. He also praised the launching of the scheme Akankhya for facilitating higher education of tribal students. Besides, problems faced by displaced tribals in Rourkela and Jharsuguda were also discussed at the meeting.

Chief secretary AP Padhi, senior officials of the state government and Commission also attended the meeting.