JAJPUR: Thousands of farmers from Jajpur and other districts under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) staged a massive rally here on Friday to press for their long-standing demand of price, prestige and pension. As many as 8,000 NKS representatives, including many women from at least 1,300 villages of Jajpur district, attended the rally at Kianalikula Chowk. Besides, many NKS members from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Bhadrak districts also participated.

The farmers came in a procession from College Square to Kianali Chowk. Later, they held a protest meeting where NKS State coordinator Akshaya Kumar, adviser Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Rabi Das, Sheshadev Nanda and Jajpur district coordinator Nimai Charan Ray addressed the gathering. “We have been demanding proper price of the agricultural produce, prestige and pension for the farmers of the State, but the Government is not paying any heed to our demands,” said NKS State coordinator Akshaya Kumar.

He said if the Government would not address their problems soon, they would intensify their movement. “If necessary, an emergency-like situation will be created in the State”, he threatened.

Later, an NKS delegation met Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das and gave a 10- point charter of demands including price, prestige and pension for the farmers. Elaborate police deployment was made in the wake of the farmers’ agitation. The agitation passed off peacefully.