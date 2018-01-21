BHUBANESWAR: THE export turnover of Odisha may touch ` 1 lakh crore by 2025. This was stated by Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Prafulla Samal while inaugurating the ‘Raptani (export) Bhavan’ here on Saturday. The State is going to have a new export strategy, which is being prepared in consultation with the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO), Samal said.

The Minister said opening and shifting of all export related organisations under a single roof will enable the exporters to get services at a common point and help furthering the growth of exports. Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing (EPM), Odisha and FIEO under the Ministry of Commerce have started functioning at Raptani Bhavan immediately.

Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) and office of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have already been allotted space and will start functioning from the Bhavan very soon.

Addressing the function to mark the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary in MSME Department LN Gupta said the trend of increase in export continues with a turnover of `2,600 crore by November, 2017. Gupta said the new export strategy to be announced by the Government soon will focus on improvement in standards of quality and products, value addition in traditional export products, products and market diversification, downstream and ancillarisation of industries, unleashing the potential of e-commerce and development of eco-tourism in the State. Gupta advised MSMEs to register under the Zero Effect-Zero Defect programme offered by the Quality Council of India to improve the quality of products and services.

Dr Omkar Rai, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said there is a vast potential of IT and ITES exports from Odisha. He said IT and ITES exports from Odisha is likely to increase from the last year’s figure of Rs 3,500 crore. He said exports of IT and ITES from the State by October, 2017 was Rs 2,600 crore.