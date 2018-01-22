BARIPADA: The District Congress Committee (DCC) of Mayurbhanj in association with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India(CPI), Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association, Baripada Bus Owners’ Association, District Bar Association and Traders’ Association called for 24-hour bandh here on Wednesday to protest against the alleged police inaction in the murder case of local businessman, Partha Sarathi Das. The businessman was shot dead on Friday.

“District police have failed to arrest the murderer even after three days of the incident. Though there are two police stations in the town, a businessman’s death has spread panic among the commoners,” DCC president Pradeep Kumar Rath said.

Earlier, police had assured the DCC of arresting the accused within 72 hours. However, police could not find any clue so far, Rath added. Locals had found Partha’s body near National Highway-18 at Palboni on Friday. On being informed, Baripada SDPO Abhimanyu Nayak, Baripada town police station’s IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak and Udala IIC Amit Kumar Biswal along with scientific team and dog squad reached the spot and started investigation.

Partha was a businessman of Narpada area under Ward No. 11 within Baripada Police limits. He was untraceable on Thursday night. He had last called his wife Roma around 7.30 pm. When Partha did not return home at night, his family members searched for him.