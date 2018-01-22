ROURKELA: Hours after a college student and another person were killed due to reckless driving by teenagers, a mob went berserk on the Ring Road near Doorsanchar Bhawan under Plant Site police limits here on Sunday.

While the irate locals vandalised two police jeeps, Gopabandhupali outpost OIC Digvijay Biswal sustained head injuries after being hit by a brick.

As per reports, some school students driving a car rammed into several commuters on the Ring Road near Doorsanchar Bhawan on Saturday evening. While a college student, identified as Manish Prasad, riding a bicycle died instantly, an elderly motorcyclist, Pitabas Padhi, also sustained injuries in the mishap. Padhi succumbed during treatment in the wee hours on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a group of college students and local youths staged protest at Plant Site police station. Later, they staged blockade on Ring Road with support of more locals of Nayabazar area. When police reached the spot, the agitators damaged two police vehicles and attacked the cops. While OIC Biswal sustained injuries, additional forces were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police deployment continued in the area till 4 pm.

Rourkela SP Shankar Dash informed that condition of Biswal was stable and identification of those involved in the violence is underway. He said parents of the teenagers responsible for the deaths were also summoned for necessary action. An unnatural death case was registered and bodies sent for autopsy.