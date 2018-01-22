BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated to the people of the Odisha the 'Ideal Chief Minister' award conferred on him at Pune on Sunday. Naveen was given a rousing welcome by thousands of BJD leaders and workers on his return to the capital city after receiving the award.

The BJD organised a special function at the airport here to welcome him. Thousands of people including ministers, MLAs and MPs of the ruling party participated in it. "I am indebted to your love and affection. I dedicate the Ideal Chief Minister award to my dear people of the state," Naveen said and urged the people to work hard to make Odisha the "number one state" in the country.

Naveen was then taken in a grand procession in a specially designed vehicle to Naveen Nivas. Posters and banners were put up at different places in the capital city by the BJD highlighting the achievement of the chief minister.

The chief minister had on Sunday received the 'Ideal Chief Minister' award from former President of India Pratibha Patil at the 8th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT WPU) and MIT School of Government at Pune. “Odisha’s transformation is a work in progress. We will continue our journey as we continue to grow together,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJD today said that the Ideal Chief Minister award is a matter of pride for every citizen of Odisha. The commitment of the chief minister for working towards the upliftment of poor people of Odisha has made him a very popular leader in the entire country, BJD state secretary Bijay Nayak said and added that the BJP and Congress should try to accept this fact.

Earlier, the chief minister was also awarded with the best administrator award, Nayak said and added this has proved that Odisha has surged forward in different sectors during the chief ministership of Naveen Patnaik. Many states have followed Odisha in the implementation of welfare schemes which have become a mode in the entire country, he said.