BHUBANESWAR: The Sambad Group honoured 14 companies in its endeavour to felicitate business enterprises who have made their presence outside Odisha also.The ‘Brands of Odisha Pride of India—Corporate Excellence Awards 2018’ were presented in five categories: Large, Medium, Small, Public Sector Undertaking and Emerging. In each category, Platinum, Gold and Silver awards were given, except in Emerging category where only two were felicitated.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was the chief guest of the function in which Sambad Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik were also present.

Highlighting the investment-friendly ecosystem of the State, the Chief Minister said the State Government’s schemes for MSMEs and export promotion aim at facilitating creation of national brands by various means, including encouraging participation in trade fairs.The State’s quantum jump of 114 per cent in the export growth during 2016-17 over the previous year speaks volumes about the Government’s progressive policies, he said.