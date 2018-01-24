ANGUL: Massive crackdown by police and Excise officials has put a check on ganja cultivation which was once flourishing in Angul district.

So far, cannabis cultivation over 54 acres of land has been destroyed in the current season against the Government target of 200 acres. Last year, ganja grown over 112 acres was destroyed, said Excise department sources.

Recently, Collector Anil Kumar Samal called a high level meeting of all Sarpanchs and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) in the district to find ways to locate more areas where ganja cultivation is being taken up. He asked the DFOs to direct rangers and Sarpanchs to scan their respective areas to detect the illegal practice.

Excise Superintendent HC Sethy said ganja cultivation is mostly taken up in areas like Chhendipada, Jarapara, Nisha, Handappa, Purunagarh and Purunamote where hundreds of acres of forest and Government land are inaccessible.

“Earlier, people were ignorant about the law. Following a massive crackdown, hundreds of ganja cultivators were imprisoned and cases filed against them. Now, people are afraid to continue ganja cultivation,” Sethy said and added that villagers have now shifted to cultivation of other crops.

Though ganja cultivation is found in Maoist-infested Purunakote area, Sethy ruled out involvement of the Naxals in the illicit practice.