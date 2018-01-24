KENDRAPARA: Harvested paddy crops worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in an accidental fire at Balipala village under Mahakalapada block in the district on Tuesday morning. The paddy was stacked in an agriculture field. As per reports, the fire was caused by electrical sparks after overhead cables came in contact with each other.

Around 25 farmers had stored their paddy in the farm field after harvesting the crop over 50 acres of land, said farmer Mahadev Sethi of Balipala.

The mishap took place around 6.30 am. Within no time, the fire spread to all the paddy stacks. Many farmers were seen desperately trying to douse the fire and retrieve their partially-burnt paddy crops.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire with the help of locals.

Another farmer Khirod Sethi said, “Our fate hangs in balance now as we have lost our crop in the fire. With all our harvest destroyed, how will we pay the bank loans?”

Sarat Sethi, who suffered heavy losses in the blaze, said, “I had borrowed `50,000 from the local cooperative society to raise paddy crops over four acres of land. Last week, I had stored the harvested paddy crop and planned to sell it. Now, I am ruined.”

Sarpanch of Balipala panchayat Panchanan Swain demanded proper compensation to the affected farmers.

Contacted, Kendrapara Sub-Collector Kanhu Charan Dhir said Mahakalapada Tehsildar and the district Agriculture Officer have been directed to submit a report after visiting the village. He assured that the administration will provide all necessary help to the affected farmers.