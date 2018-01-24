CUTTACK: The 121st birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was observed at Janakinath Bhawan, now known as Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazar in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Several political leaders as well as dignitaries arrived at the museum to offer floral tributes to Netaji.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Netaji by unfurling National Flag and garlanding his statue on the museum premises. Naveen visited room at Gallery no-9 where Netaji was born and also witnessed the exhibition of canvas paintings put up by 13 artistes of 7 art colleges depicting Netaji’s life.

The exhibition was held under the aegis of Culture Department in association with Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said “Today on the birth anniversary of Netaji we should all remember the tremendous sacrifices he made for the country. Among others, Culture Minister Ashok Panda and Sports and Youth Service Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera paid tributes.

Other attractions of the day included, a sand art by Pramod Kumar Patnaik on the life of Netaji, cultural programmes, distribution of prizes among winners of inter-school debate competition held earlier and a rally by NCC cadets from Ravenshaw University to the museum.

A senior journalist Harihar Mahalik (88) donated ‘Springing Tiger’, a book containing rare photographs and information on Netaji which has been showcased in the museum, informed curator of Netaji Birthplace Museum, JP Das. The book also contains the autograph of Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose, who had signed it during her three-day visit to Cuttack in 1961, Das said.

Students and general public also thronged the museum where works on Netaji’s student life, political life, spiritual life and other important moments of the leader’s life and Azad Hind Fauj are on display.