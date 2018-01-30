ROURKELA: Sundargarh district administration on Monday launched the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign with a target to cover 5,51,589 children in the age brackets of nine months to 15 years by March.Measles and Rubella, two viral diseases with common symptoms, are major causes of morbidity and mortality in children with the WHO reporting 64,000 deaths annually in India, claimed a vaccination officer.

Administrative sources informed that after village-level survey, 5,51,589 children have been identified for MR vaccination of which 70 per cent are school children and rest are anganwadi children and infants. They said in the first 15 days, all government and private schools besides Madrassas would be covered. It would follow community level vaccination campaign in next 15 days, while the month of March has been earmarked for Mop Up Activities. Under it, all left over children would be covered.

Sundargarh District Vaccine Logistics Manager Manoranjan Jaisingh said in all 488 ANMs, 163 health supervisors and 5,330 ASHA and anganwadi workers have been pressed into service. Required vaccines have been stored at 48 urban and rural storage points at the health institutions including Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital, Ispat General Hospital, other sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs and PHCs. Children suffering from Measles initially suffer from rashes with fever and subsequently may get affected with severe diarrhea, pneumonia, blindness, cardiac complications and may also die. Similarly, pregnant women suffering with Rubella virus may give birth to deformed babies and children suffering from Rubella face similar symptoms of Measles, he said.

Launching the campaign at BS High School at Sundargarh town where the first child of the district was vaccinated, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said elaborate arrangements have been made and vaccination drive would be carried out at about 3,250 schools and all CHCs and PHCs. He insisted on collective sincere efforts for cent per cent coverage in the district. CDMO Dr SB Naik was also present.

In Steel City, CEO of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) and Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rashmita Panda launched the campaign at Uditnagar Government School.

512 students vaccinated

Sambalpur: The vaccination campaign was kicked off from Vikash School here at Sason here on Monday. Conducted by Block Health Committee, Dhankauda, a total 512 students from KG to Class-IX were vaccinated with Measles and Rubella Vaccine on day one. The flagging off ceremony was graced by vice-chairman of Dhankauda Panchayat Samiti Sushama Sahu, ABDO Sushant Kumar Panda, Principal of Vikash School KC Sahu and Medical Officer of Debaipali CHC.

1,346 teams formed

Parlakhemundi: Special Development Council of Gajapati Antaryami Gomang launched the campaign at St Joseph School here in presence of Collector Anupam Saha and Parlakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao. The Collector said the campaign would continue for next six weeks and cover about 2 lakh children in the district.As many as 1,346 teams have been formed for the purpose and nodal officers have been appointed for each block to monitor the activities. Among others, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Behera, CDMO Dr Harihar Panigrahi, ADMO (Family Welfare) Dr Pradeep Padhi and principal of the school were present.