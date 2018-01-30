JAGATSINGHPUR: Bajapur village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil witnessed a rare marriage on Wednesday as two visually impaired married each other. Visually impaired Dillip Sahu (35), who is also physically disabled, tied knot with 28-year-old blind girl Anita Barik of Khapuria in Cuttack.

Sources said both were working as singers in a music troupe, which performs ‘Bhajan’ across the State, to earn their livelihood and became thick friends. Dillip has also completed his graduation from SVM College, Jagatsinghpur. In 2013, Dillip was returning to his village after performing at Balasore in a train when a miscreant snatched away his money and cell phone. As Dillip protested, the miscreant allegedly threw him from the running train and he lost his left hand and leg in the mishap. During his treatment, Anita took care of him and provided all support. They went to an extent that they wanted to live together forever and Anita accepted the proposal of Sahu to marry him.

Later, Dillip sought the advice and support of his family members but they did not accept their marriage proposal. To be together and keep their friendship intact, they found out a way for themselves and got married in a court in 2015 without the knowledge of their family members.

Recently, friends and villagers of the couple intervened in the matter and started counselling the family members of Dillip to accept their love marriage. Following this, their family members accepted their proposal and conducted the marriage ceremony as per the traditions at Bajapur village on Wednesday.

Anita said, “I will be my husband’s another leg and hand which were lost during the train mishap. My husband is an educated person and will be a good adviser and partner in my life. Though we are blind, we see each other through our hearts.”

Sub-Divisional Social Security Officer Harendra Kumar Dehuri said the two visually challenged have set an example for others and the district administration is ready to provide all possible support including training and loan facilities for their livelihood.