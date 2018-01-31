BHUBANESWAR: As the progress of housing projects under Awaas (Odisha Urban Housing Mission) scheme is not satisfactory, the State Government on Tuesday directed district collectors to ensure that the houses sanctioned to urban poor in 113 urban local bodies (ULBs) are completed by end of this financial year.

Of the 49,142 houses sanctioned under 177 projects, work orders have been issued against 29,166 houses, construction of which are in different stages.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi,who reviewed the progress of the rural and urban housing under “Housing for All” scheme with collectors through video conferencing asked them to issue work orders to the remaining beneficiaries without delay.

A collector is chairman of urban development authority in respective district. Padhi directed the Urban Development department to intensify the field level supervision and expedite completion of houses. He said officer-wise target should be fixed at ULB-level and progress should be monitored at a regular interval. It was decided that beneficiaries would be contacted every week to facilitate completion of the houses.

Urban Development Secretary G Mathi Vathanan said collectors being chairmen of the urban development authorities of their districts are the sanctioning authority for houses and funds to the beneficiaries. Funds are released directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries in phases. Besides, incentives of `20,000 and `10,000 are provided to beneficiaries who complete their houses within 4 months and 6 months respectively.

Meanwhile, over 14,50,249 lakh houses have been constructed under rural housing scheme since 2014-15. While over 9,73,273 houses have been constructed under Indira Awas Yojana, 2,31,467 houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).