Kudumbashree’s 'Harsham-Happiness Redefined' project a success; an initiative for the elderly

Kudumbashree Mission said various agencies like Hindustan Latex Family Planning and Promotion Council and HAP.

Published: 07th July 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2018 04:35 AM

The women who attended the first phase of the district-level training programme | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree Mission’s ‘Harsham-Happiness Redefined’ project, which aims to offer free care to elderly people, has turned out to be a success. Kudumbashree Mission said various agencies like Hindustan Latex Family Planning and Promotion Council and HAP (Health Action By People) have come forward to lend assistance to impart training to volunteers.
Kudumbashree plans to train at least 1,000 women volunteers this year.  

“The number of elderly people in the state is higher than the national average. There are many who lead isolated lives. Anyone can hire these volunteers through our website or call centre,” a Kudumbashree officer said.

The aim is to form groups of around 100 volunteers in each district to help aged people who live alone or are under adverse circumstances with least support. The volunteers would be trained to take care of the daily needs of the elderly, including those who are bedridden.

Those aged below 55 years, with good physical capabilities and an aptitude for serving the society, will be roped into a programme.

Geriatric Care executives would be selected by respective District Mission Co-ordinators.
“Many aged people, who are bedridden, have been receiving care under the project. But a shortage of volunteers and employees is still a major hurdle,” said Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore in a statement.

Certificates for those who attended the first phase of the district-level training programme, which was held at Neyyattinkara, was given away by Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson W R Heeba. NIMS Medicity MD Faisal Khan presided over the function. Harikishore also offered felicitations.

