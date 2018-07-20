Home States Odisha

NGT stops boundary wall work

The wall would have been constructed covering villages of Nuagaon, Gobindapur, Polanga, Gadakujanga and Baynalkanda villages at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore.

Published: 20th July 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The National Green Tribunal has directed State Government to stop construction of boundary wall around the 2,700 acres of land that was acquired for Posco steel project.After the Korean steel major withdrew its project from Paradip, the State Government had planned to hand over the same patch of land to JSW Steel Limited of Jindal Group that had proposed construction of a steel plant at the same site.

Subsequently, the State-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) had recommended two project proposals of JSW Group, including the steel project, to the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016. The State Government had then decided to hand over the 2,700 acres of land to JSW. After this decision, the IDCO expedited construction of boundary wall around the land to prevent encroachments.

Also read: Notice to Paradip Refinery over leakage of gas

The wall would have been constructed covering villages of Nuagaon, Gobindapur, Polanga, Gadakujanga and Baynalkanda villages at an estimated cost of `13 crore. Of the total 18-km of land on which wall was to come up, construction on 2 km was completed by January this year.

However, one Bhamarbar Das of Govindpur had filed a writ petition in the NGT on November 6 last year demanding stopping of construction of boundary wall and felling of trees by IDCO, alleging that this was being done in violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and the Forest (Conservation) Act. He also stated that IDCO had arbitrarily diverted the forest land for non-forest purposes. Hearing the petition last week, chairperson of NGT Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the State Government to stop construction of boundary wall. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal boundary wall SLSWCA high-level clearance authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp