All security steps in place to protect Gurupriya bridge

The District Voluntary Forces (DVF) and SOG commandos have been deployed to provide 24X7 security to the bridge.

Published: 31st July 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 06:49 AM

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : With Maoist threat looming large over the newly inaugurated Gurupriya bridge, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) have put strong security measures to take on the challenge. The security forces have become extra vigilant after the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Zonal Committee secretary Ravna in a public meeting held in Ralegada area bordering Korukonda of Andhra Pradesh in the erstwhile Cut-Off region on Sunday declared the party’s opposition to the bridge.“The security of Gurupriya Bridge is our top priority and we will not allow any harm to it. We are ready to take on the challenge with the support of the people of  ‘Swabhiman Anchala’,” Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena asserted.

The District Voluntary Forces (DVF) and SOG commandos have been deployed to provide 24X7 security to the bridge. This apart, police are keeping a hawk-eye vigil over the movement and activities of the Maoists in the area with further strengthening of intelligence network, the SP stated.On the other hand, the BSF has put up a the three-tier security system for the bridge. Two companies have been providing security to the bridge and will continue to do so till it is mandated to BSF. The companies - one at Janbai and the other at Badapada - remain at high state of alertness with all available resources, Chitrakonda-based BSF battalion Commandant AK Arya told TNIE.

The bridge is under heavy surveillance round the clock with CCTV cameras, hand held thermal imagers (HHTI), night vision goggles (NVG), night vision devices (NVD), monoculars and various other force multiplying gadgets. These gadgets are constantly used for detecting any suspicious movement near and around the bridge. Police are also checking the people and vehicles entering the bridge, he said. 

Security of bridge during night is the main concern but it is ensured that the whole bridge and the entire surrounding areas are well illuminated at night. The bridge has become the lifeline of the people of the Cut-Off Area. The people of the  ‘Swabhiman Anchala’ will now benefit in terms of convenient connectivity, governance, better economic activity, health and all-round development. As the mainland and Cut-Off Area is connected now, security forces will be able to move men and logistics deep inside to provide security and confidence to the people against the Naxals. “The  wind of change has started blowing over the erstwhile Cut-Off Area,”  Arya said.

