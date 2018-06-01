Home States Odisha

Dash dares CBI probe

Suspended OAS officer Deba Prasad Dash on Thursday said some non-Odia IAS officers were behind his suspension.

BHUBANESWAR:Suspended OAS officer Deba Prasad Dash on Thursday said some non-Odia IAS officers were behind his suspension. Dash, a senior officer of the Odisha Administrative Srvice (OAS) and working as Joint Secretary in the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) before his suspension on Monday, is yet to know the reason for which he was placed under suspension.

“I am yet to know what crime I committed for which the Government suspended me from service,” he said.While speculations are rife that the axe fell on Dash for anchoring several programmes organised by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the OAS officer said he was not sure.

“I have been anchoring programmes for decades and many of these programmes are attended by former Presidents, Prime Ministers and Union Ministers. The State Government had never raised any objection,” he said.

Claiming that his CCR (Confidential Character Report) is excellent, the senior officer said neither there is any complaint from the department (SSEPD) nor he is facing any disciplinary proceeding.“I welcome an inquiry by any Government agency including the CBI,” he dared.

