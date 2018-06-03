Awareness on AIDS begins after HIV couple pleads for euthanasia

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: AN awareness programme was conducted on Saturday to eradicate the stigma surrounding AIDS after a HIV positive couple sought intervention of the district administration to get permission for euthanasia in Kunjkothi village under Erasama block in the district recently. Earlier, Collector Yamini Sarangi had directed district Social Security Officer, Health department and Odisha State Aids Control Society (OSACS) to conduct a probe into the matter and also conduct an awareness programme in the panchayat on HIV.

Following her orders, OSACS conducted the awareness programme in the village to persuade villagers not to ostracise HIV or AIDS patients. The villagers had boycotted the victims after they came to know about their ailment a month back. The man’s brother had refused to share the family property with the former due to his ailment, the couple alleged. Villagers and family members stopped using the pond, where the victim’s wife used to wash clothes. The villagers would not come anywhere near their house. “If we go to their houses, they slam the door on our face,” the couple said.

Another HIV positive patient of Khurant village under Erasama block was living in a thatched house at an isolated place after being ostracised by other villagers in 2016. When he applied for the housing scheme under Mo Kudia, he allegedly faced harassment. Several HIV positive persons in the district had alleged that they had to bribe panchayat and block officials to receive the benefits of housing and pension schemes. Sarangi, Chief District Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Patnaik, Block Development Officer, Erasama, Kailash Behera, Medical Officer, Integrated Counselling and Testing Centers (ICTCs) Sudhakar Biswal and other officials of OSACS were present.