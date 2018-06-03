Home States Odisha

Dry canals hit cash crop growers

THE slow pace at which renovation works are being carried out along the canals has affected cash crop growers of the district.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Dried Marsaghai- Jamboo canal in Kendrapara district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: THE slow pace at which renovation works are being carried out along the canals has affected cash crop growers of the district. While all the four major canals in the district have dried up due to non-supply of water, farmers apprehend that repair work may not be completed before the onset of monsoon. A villager of Mangalpur Tapan Swain said, “Each year, we get water from canal during summer. But this year, the dried Marsaghai- Jamboo canal has affected cash crops like jute, sugarcane and vegetable cultivation. Farmers have lost all their hopes to raise summer crops.”

As per reports, a large number of canal side farmers grow sugarcane and jute in the summer. But lack of flow of water from Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Jamboo and Marsaghai canals has added to the woes of the farmers. Sugarcane and jute growers are in a distress condition as their crops have started wilting due to nonsupply of water in the canal by the Irrigation department. Marginal farmers, who are solely dependent on canal water, are the worst sufferers. Cracks have developed in the land due to nonavailability of water in the canal, sources said. When contacted, Executive Engineer of Irrigation department Prabodh Kumar Rout said, “All the canals of the district get water in summer from Jobra barrage at Cuttack.

The renovation work is going on in full swing at Salepur and downstream areas of the main canal. For this, supply of water has been stopped. We will release water in July after completion of renovation work.” Umesh Chandra Singh, a farmers’ leader and secretary of district unit of Krushak Sabha, said due to lack of foresight of irrigation officials, the canals started drying up three months back. While a farming crisis looms large over the people living by the side of the canal, livestock have also been affected due to nonavailability of water in the canals, he added and demanded that renovation work be stepped up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 