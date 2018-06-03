Plastic-free drive in City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE eastern region unit of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) has planned a series of events in the run up to the World Environment Day on Tuesday. While the eastern regional office and RMNH campus have been declared as plastic-free zone, a mini-marathon (Envithon) from the Exhibition Ground at Unit III to Kalinga Stadium will be organised on Sunday. Additional PCCF Rajendra Kumar Dey said a plastic collection drive was conducted at Khandagiri and Udaygiri on Saturday.

"The events are aimed at generating strong public interest and participation to combat single- use plastic pollution. People are advised to participate and explore sustainable alternatives to reduce the excessive use of plastic that is polluting our oceans, damaging marine life and threatening human health," he said. RMNH has also decided to prepare exhibits and models mostly with non-plastic materials. A temporary exhibition on 'Beat plastic pollution', the theme for the environment day will be inaugurated on Tuesday. Among others, joint director of MoEF AK Gupta and conservator of forests RK Samal were present.