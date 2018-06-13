Home States Odisha

Govt to develop LWE areas

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sanctioned `4.27 crore for 239 projects in 20 panchayats of Mathili block in the district.

By Express News Service

Interacting with villagers and representatives of panchayati raj institutions of mathili as part of Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme through video conferencing, Naveen said his Government was determined to develop maoist-hit areas.

Chaulmendi sarpanch Manjulata Mallali also interacted with the CM on the occasion. Sources said villagers had come from remote and inaccessible Maoist-hit areas to participate in the programme. SC/ST Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Chitrakonda MLA Dambru Sisa and Collector Manish Agarwal were present.

