BARGARH:Holi celebration began early for BJD in the district after the landslide victory of party candidate Ritarani Sahu in Bijepur by-poll on Wednesday.BJD supporters went on a celebration-mode smearing coloured powder, locally called ‘Phagu’, on each other besides distributing sweets among them. They also danced to the tune of ‘dulduli’, a traditional music of western Odisha amid fireworks.

Similar celebration broke out in Barpali NAC and block, Bijepur and Gaisilet blocks, Padampur and other areas of the district. BJD candidate Sahu along with Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Snehangini Chhuria, Bargarh MP Prabhas Singh and MLA Debesh Acharya congregated in front of Anchal College at Padampur, where counting of votes was held, to celebrate the victory with BJD workers.

Thanking the voters and BJD workers, Sahu and Acharya said this win of BJD was against ‘goonda raj’ and false campaign. The by-poll result is the answer of people against bullet through ballot, Acharya said. The win was also a victory of ‘Vikash’ (development) and the result will determine the course and future of Odisha politics, he said.

An elated Sahu said she won the by-election due to the clean image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and popularity of her late husband Subal Sahu. Thanking the voters of Bijepur Assembly segment for their support, Sahu said development work will continue in the area.On the other hand, while BJD celebrated the victory in different parts of the district, party workers of Chichinda village were grief-stricken.

On February 24, Dileswar Sahu of Chichinda died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after being attacked during pre-poll violence.Dileswar was with Subrat Singh, the brother of Labour Minister Susant Singh, when miscreants attacked them at Banabira within Sohela police limits.