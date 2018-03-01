BHUBANESWAR: A property dispute between two brothers turned ugly on Wednesday with elder brother hurling bombs at the house of his younger sibling in Akhandalamani Basti under Mancheswar police limits.According to sources, Hadi Bandhu Routray of Rasulgarh, an illicit liquor trader, hurled bombs at his brother Chita Ranjan Routray’s house. However, Chita was not present in the house during the incident. His wife sustained minor injuries and the house also got badly damaged.

Chita alleged that Hadi and his two associates came on bikes and hurled around seven bombs at his house around 10.30 am before fleeing the spot. On being informed by his wife, Chita returned home and later lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station. Hadi later visited his cousin sister Binodini’s house in Uttara and opened fire at her for supporting Chita.

The woman also sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital by family members. Chita had also lodged a complaint with police on February 23 alleging that Hadi had set his house on fire in which his two-wheeler was gutted. Police had registered a case and arrested Hadi’s wife and one of his associates in this connection.“Hadi is on the run and we have launched a search operation to nab him,” Mancheswar police station IIC, KP Mishra said.