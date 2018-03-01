PARADIP: Tragedy struck a picnic party after an engineering student was swept away in sea while taking a selfie at Nehrubangla within Paradip Marine police limits here on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Himanshu Rathore of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 40 students of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar were holding a picnic party in Nerubangla area. BTech students Himanshu and his friend Srinath Sasank Ghose of Durgapur in West Bengal decided to take bath in the sea.

They were taking a selfie when a strong tidal wave swept them from behind into the sea. While Himanshu was dragged into deep waters by strong currents, his friend Srinath was rescued by local fishermen.

Following the incident, Marine police with help of local fishermen launched a search operation and retrieved Himanshu’s body from the sea.

Paradip Marine IIC Babita Dalai said police have registered an unnatural death case and seized the student’s body besides informing his family members about the incident. Condition of Srinath is stated to be normal, the IIC added.

3 criminals arrested for gunning down gangster

Kendrapara: Police on Tuesday night arrested three criminals for gunning down notorious gangster Anirudha Jena of Dihabalarampur village within Patkura police limits here. Police seized two revolvers and 12 rounds of live bullets from the three, identified as Susa Kalia of Ashrambalikuda and Milan Mallick of Hatia besides Silapataru Swain alias Dipu of Marsaghai. The arrested trio had dumped the bullet-ridden body of Aniruddha at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after gunning him down at Marsaghai on Thursday. “All the arrested persons are involved in various crimes in Kendrapara and neighbouring districts,” informed SP Dayanidhi Gochayat and added that 31 cases of robbery, theft, murder and other crimes are pending against prime accused dipu. Aniruddha was part of a crime syndicate and his murder was a fallout of gang rivalry.