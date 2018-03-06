ROURKELA: A girl refused to tie the knot after the groom turned up at the marriage ceremony in an inebriated condition at Fertilizer Township here on Sunday.The 24-year-old groom, Shankar Panda of Bondamunda, arrived in a procession for marriage at Jagannath Temple in Fertilizer Township.

However, he was found heavily drunk. When the bride’s family objected to Shankar’s behaviour, the latter along with his brother Sudam, who was also in an inebriated state, assaulted the girl’s family members.

Taking offence to the unruly behaviour, the bride refused to marry Shankar and police were informed. A case under various Sections of the IPC was registered against the groom and others following which Shankar and his brother were detained by Tangarpali police for over 28 hours.

However, in police custody, Shankar apologised to the bride’s family members and expressed his willingness to marry the girl. On Monday evening, Shankar and his brother were allowed to go free after both families reached a compromise.After intervention of some social workers, both families also agreed to solemnise the marriage at a later date. Tangarpali IIC Manoranjan Pradhan said after registration of a case, the accused youth was issued a notice. However, he was given conditional release as per law.

It is learnt that the girl’s family has decided to put up a compromise petition in the court to appeal for dropping of charges against Shankar.