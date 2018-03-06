BHUBANESWAR:Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon walked into controversy after a video clip of her shooting for a commercial on the 11th Century Lingaraj Temple premises went viral on the social media on Monday.The video was apparently shot on a mobile phone which is prohibited on the temple premises. In the three-minute clip, Raveena is seen offering beauty tips.

Video grab of the advertisement

While the shoot was believed to be part of a commercial of an ad agency, the breach of protocol left the temple authorities fuming who have started an investigation.Raveena was in the City to attend a film award function and visited Lingaraj Temple on Sunday when the video was shot.

The temple management said, it was not aware of the actor’s visit to the shrine. “We were not informed that she would be visiting the temple. A three-minute commercial video of the actor was reportedly shot during her visit to the temple on Sunday,” Executive Officer of the temple administration Rajiv Lochan Parida told The Express.

Since only sevayats are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple, the incident has exposed the lax security measures at the 11th century Shiva Peetha which is thronged by thousands everyday.“We are investigating how the actor took the mobile phone inside despite presence of police personnel at the entry point and managed to shoot the video inside the temple,” Parida said.

He, however, informed that the temple administration has not lodged a police complaint in this regard yet. “Further action will be taken after we complete our internal probe,” Parida said. Incidentally, the video went viral after the advertisement agency uploaded the clip on social media sites. Sources said apart from shooting the commercial, several pictures of the actor were also clicked on the temple premises.