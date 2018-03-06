MALKANGIRI:FORMER MP and Congress leader Pradeep Majhi has sought help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescue of a minor tribal girl who has been allegedly trafficked to Bangladesh from Bengaluru in November 2016 under mysterious circumstances. As per reports, Laxmi Mattam of Maliguda village within Chitrakonda police limits had joined free sewing training at the skill development centre in Malk a n g i r i t own after successfully clearing the HSC examination.

While undergoing training, Laxmi was selected by a Bengaluru-based company. She went to Bengaluru and joined the firm in October 2016. After working for a month, she was abducted from there, Majhi alleged here on Monday. Quoting the statement of Laxmi’s father Dambru Mattam, the Congress leader said the girl had made a phone call to her family recently and revealed that she is in Bangladesh where she is being ill-treated and kept in starvation.

Though Dambru had drawn the attention of the district Collector in November last year, no action has been taken in this regard, Majhi said and added that Congress will intensify protest if the minor girl is not rescued from Bangladesh soon. Among others, Dambru and his wife were present.