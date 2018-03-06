BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said there is no alternative to the service of people and humility in democracy.Addressing a meeting at the BJD headquarters here to mark the 102th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the Chief Minister said the message from the people of Bijepur from where the party won the by-poll with an overwhelming margin is ‘service and humility’.

Stating that the only agenda of Biju Babu was development and empowerment of weaker sections of society, Naveen asked the party leaders to carry on the service of people with all humility. “We have to be connected with every village and family in the State to carry on development work further,” he said. Naveen was referring to the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Vikash’ programme launched by him on the day.

Everybody should cooperate to take Odisha on the path of further development under CM’s leadership, said State Secretary of BJD Bijay Nayak. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Ashok Panda, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD MPs Prasanna Patsani and Narendra Kumar Swain, party MLAs Bijay Mohanty and Priyadarshi Mishra and Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Ananta Jena were present.