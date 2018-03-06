BHUBANESWAR:THE State Government has directed Collectors of all districts to make a provision of local guardianship for intellectually disabled persons including autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities.The district heads have been asked to take steps for proper implementation of the local guardianship provisions under National Trust Act, 1999 and constitute local-level committees which can provide legal support to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) whenever needed.

The instruction was issued following a video conference with Joint Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of National Trust under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for reviewing implementation of the Act.The committee is constituted for granting local guardianship to intellectually challenged persons.Every year, the National Trust releases `200 to every local guardian for home visits towards protection and care of the PwDs.

As per the provisions of the Act, a district collector is the chairperson of local-level committee, which has one registered NGO and one person with disability, among others as members. Since the provisions of local-level committee and guardianship of PwD is not well known, many differently-abled persons are deprived of the legal support provided under the Act.

After formation of committees, the collectors will send letter of recommendation to National Trust.

“They will invite applications for local guardianship of the PwDs, issue certificates of guardianship online, hold meeting of the committee at least once in a quarter for disposal of applications for guardianship of PwDs and convey the details of online meetings to the National Trust for a follow up,” said an official.

The National Trust has launched a web portal, www.thenationaltrust.gov.in, for processing applications for local guardianship.The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has also issued guidelines for selection of NGOs for the local-level committees.