BHUBANESWAR: The Lingaraj Temple administration on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and others for carrying mobile phones inside the shrine and shooting a commercial on its premises which it said hurt sentiments of the devotees. An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument, the 11th century temple premises has been declared a “No Camera Zone”. A day after the video clip of Raveena went viral on social media, the temple office filed a formal complaint at Sri Lingaraj Police Station seeking a thorough inquiry and stringent action against the actor and others who had accompanied her.

On Sunday, the actor visited the temple during which the video for a commercial was shot on the mobile phone. In the complaint, Executive Officer of Shree Lingaraj Temple Office Rajiv Lochan Parida said, Raveena along with five to six persons visited the temple. During the visit, they c a r r i e d s m a r t p h o n e surreptitiously. Apart from prohibition on mobile phones for all, except sevayats and police, there is a notice board for creating awareness among tourists which was not paid heed to by the actor and the others who accompanied her.

“The video is not only against the customary practice but also has given immense displeasure to lakhs of devotees across the country,” Parida’s complaint said. The temple office sought that the shooting device may be seized and action taken against all those involved in the incident as per existing provisions of the law. However, so far, no FIR has formally been registered in this connection as police are examining the provision of the law. In fact, the temple administration is also inquiring how all this happened in the presence of policemen who stood witness to the incident. Raveena was in the City to attend a film award ceremony.