BHUBANESWAR: Former MP and editor of Odia daily Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta and BJD spokesperson Prashanta Nanda were announced as the regional outfit's

candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled on March 23 by party supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik today.

Announcement of candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls brought to an end all speculations in this regard as the race for a berth in the upper house had intensified. Patnaik, who was president of the Ama Odisha Party (AOP) and Samanta had joined BJD only hours ago at Naveen Nivas in the presence of Naveen. The term of AV Swami, AU Singhdeo and Dilip Tirkey ends on April 3 in the Upper House giving rise to three vacancies.

Speculations were rife about Patnaik joining BJD ever since he met the chief minister at New Delhi. Welcoming Patnaik and Samanta to the BJD, the chief minister said both of them will be assets for the

party. “Patnaik will be a tremendous asset for the BJD,” Naveen said.

Patnaik said he has not set any terms and conditions before joining the BJD and added he will continue his fight and raise several issues including the farmers plight, chit fund scam and others in the larger interest of the people of Odisha. Samanta said he joined BJD because of the social development works and the

good governance of Naveen Patnaik. “I was with people and busy doing social work and will continue to work for the development of the State,” he said.

Stating that he will rake up Mahanadi, Polavaram, Central negligence towards Odisha and other issues related to state's interest, Nanda thanked the party supremo for nominating him as a BJD

candidate for the upper house.