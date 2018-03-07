BALANGIR: Police have detained a person in connection with the parcel bomb explosion in the house of a newly-wed couple in Patnagarh that killed the groom and his grandmother besides injuring his wife seriously. Though police refused to divulge the name of the detained person, it is learnt that he is from Boudh district. It is suspected that the incident was a fallout of a failed love affair. The detained person will be made to undergo lie detector test, sources said.

It has also been revealed that the deceased groom, Soumya Sekhar Sahu, had received a phone call from an unknown person who threatened him of dire consequences if he married the woman, Reema Rani Sahu. A police team has been sent to the private college where Soumya was studying for further investigation. Patnagarh police have also recorded the statement of Reema from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where she is undergoing treatment.

On February 20, Soumya, his wife Reema and grandmother Jemamani sustained grievous injuries when they were trying to unwrap a gift parcel at their Patnagarh residence. Though the injured were rushed to Balangir district headquarters hospital, Jemamani was declared dead. Soumya was shifted to VIMSAR where he succumbed to his injuries.