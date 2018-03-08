JAIPUR: Construction and mechanical work of the proposed plant of Emami Cement Limited (ECL) at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex has been hit following stiff protest by local land losers for the last two days.Demanding jobs, hundreds of locals of Manitira and nearby villages are staging demonstration before the main gate of the under-construction cement plant. The agitators have even dug a trench before the main entrance as a result of which workers are unable to enter the plant premises with construction materials and machineries.

ECL has proposed to set up a two million tonne per annum cement grinding unit at Kalinga Nagar within Danagadi tehsil limits with an investment of `401 crore. The private company has already purchased 100 acres of land from locals, mostly of Manitira village for its proposed plant.“While acquiring our land, ECL had given us assurance of employment in the proposed plant. However, the company is yet to provide any jobs to land losers despite repeated requests,” said an agitator.

“When all our pleas for employment went unheard, we decided to stage protest. We will intensify our agitation if our demand is not fulfilled soon,” he threatened.HR head of ECL, Kalinga Nagar plant Anil Kumar Das said work on the proposed plant has been completely disrupted for the last two days as the agitators have dug up the road in front of the main gate.

“The cement grinding plant will have limited employment opportunities. The company will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to local people as per the requirement,” he said.

The private company has got consent to establish the plant from the Government, he added.