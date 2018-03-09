BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday nominated three experienced politicians as members of the State Planning Board. Those nominated include former MLA Rabi Mallik, former Zilla Parishad chairman Girish Chandra Dash and BJD State secretary Ishwar Panigrahi.Besides, four persons have been appointed as chairmen of different State-run corporations.

While Mujibulla Khan (Munna Khan) has been appointed as Chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation, BJD leader from Bargarh, Pravat Aditya Mishra has been appointed Chairman of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation. Ramakrushna Das Mohapatra of Puri has been appointed Chairman of Odisha Small Industries Corporation while Krutibas Nayak of Kendrapara has been appointed Chairman of Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL).