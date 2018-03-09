BHUBANESWAR: A swarm of bees attacked a group of tribal people who had gathered on the lawns of the State Secretariat here on Thursday. The group was there to shoot a promotional video when all of a sudden the bees swarmed the area and stung those present. Several government officials, security personnel and mediapersons were also stung by the bees.

The people belonging to 62 tribes from nine districts of the State are scheduled to participate in a programme on Friday. They had assembled at the Secretariat lawn to shoot a promotional video with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But, the shooting was cancelled in view of the bee attack.