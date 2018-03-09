BHUBANESWAR: A two-member team of Commissionerate Police on Thursday left for Delhi in search of Suhail Aijaz, the missing Jammu- Kashmir student of AIIMS here since February 10. Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said, “Suhail’s family received a call from a man in Delhi claiming that he had seen Suhail near a garage in the city. After the Commissionerate Police was informed about the call, the two-member team left to verify it.” When Suhail’s cousin went to the spot, the locals said they had not seen his brother in the area, police said. Meanwhile, police said the two posters, claiming that the Maoists had Suhail in their captivity, seemed to be fake and they were verifying its authenticity.