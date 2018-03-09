BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has started preparation for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the State next week. As per the tentative programme, the President is coming on a two-day visit beginning March 17. On the first day, Kovind will dedicate Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre at Tulsipur in Cuttack to the people of Odisha. On the same day he is scheduled to grace the foundation day celebration of National Law University, Cuttack. Although the detailed programmes of the visit are still awaited from Rashtrapati Bhawan, it is learnt that the President will inaugurate the centenary celebration of Rastriya Sanskirt Sansthan at Puri on March 18.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi reviewed the preparation at a high-level meeting here on Thursday. Issues relating to aircraft, guard of honour, security arrangements, accommodation, carcade and transport arrangements, medical and health care for the VVIP, uninterrupted power supply, barricading, construction of dais were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary directed departments concerned to complete their task well before the arrival of the President.

While assigning the job of supervision of various works to senior officers, he asked them to report the development to Additional Chief Secretary, Home. The meeting decided to set up a specific control room in Home Department under the charges of Special Secretary Home (Protocol) for coordination of the entire programme. Kovind is coming to the State on the invitation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Patnaik met the President and requested him to dedicate the Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre to the people. Anand Bhavan, the ancestral house of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was handed over to the State Government in 2015 by his two sons - Naveen and Prem Patnaik for converting it into a memorial museum.