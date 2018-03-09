BHUBANESWAR: With general elections less than a year away, the State Government on Thursday effected a massive reshuffle in the top police administration by transferring as many as 36 officials, including 12 superintendents of police.According to the notification, Additional DG-ranked officer Arun Kumar Sarangi has been posted as Additional DGP Training and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy. Sarangi was Special Director, Intelligence.

Additional Director General, Training, MK Chhabra has been posted as ADG, State Armed Police in place of B Radhika, who has been attached to the State Police Headquarters. Sushant Kumar Nath, IG, Northern Range, has been posted as ADG-cum-Director of State Forensic Science Laboratory. Similarly, Vinaytosh Mishra, IG, Eastern Range has been posted as ADG, Modernisation while IG, Operation RP Koche has been elevated as ADG, Operation.

RK Sharma, IG, Economic Offences Wing and Special Task Force has been posted as Additional Director, Intelligence while PS Ranpise, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has been placed as IG, Personnel, in place of Sanjay Singh. Singh has exchanged posts with Ranpise.

Similarly, Arun Bothra, who was IG, Modernisation, has been posted as IG, Crime Branch (CB) while Ghanashyam Upadhyaya, IG, Southern Range, Berhampur has been posted as IG, North Central Range, Talcher. Yatindra Koyal, DIG, NCR, Talcher has been posted as IG, Vigilance while AN Sinha, DIG, Vigilance has been posted as DIG, Eastern Region.Besides, NK Kanodia, DIG, CB, Cuttack has been posted as DIG, EOW while Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, DIG, Computer has been transferred as DIG, SC and ST Cell, HRPC.

In the SP level, the Government posted Bhadrak SP Anup Kumar Sahoo as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar in place of Satyabrata Bhoi, who has been placed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Northern Range at Sambalpur.While Ashis Kumar Singh, SP of Ganjam has been posted as DIG, Southern range, Berhampur and Jaynarayan Pankaj, SP of Bargarh has been posted as SP, Jagatsinghpur.The notification said, Mayurbhanj SP Anirudh Kumar Singh has been posted as Commandant, Special Operations Group (SOG), Chandaka; Awinash Kumar, Commandant, 5th Battallion, Baripada will replace him.

Balasore SP Niti Sekhar has been posted as SP, CID, CB while Brijesh Kumar Rai, Angul SP has been posted as Ganjam SP. Mitrabhanu Mahapatra who served as Kandhamal SP has been posted in Angul.

Sundargarh SP Pinak Mishra has been posted as Berhampur SP while Banoth Jugal Kishore Kumar has been posted as Balasore SP. Deogarh SP Batula Gangadhar will take charge as Bhadrak SP while Anupama James, DCP, headquarters, Commissionerate will replace Gangadhar as Deogarh SP. Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, Nabarangpur SP will be taking charge as Bargarh SP while Saumya Mishra SDPO, Panposh will be Sundargarh SP.

Balliguda SDPO Vivekananda Sharma has been posted as Nabarangpur SP while Prateek Singh, SDPO, Malkangiri will be new SP of Kandhamal. Kartikeswar Samal, SP in-charge Special Intelligence Wing has been posted as SP-1 in-charge, Special Branch; Santosh Kumar Naik, Additional SP, Balasore has been posted as SP in-charge, Dhenkanal in place of BK Panigrahi who has been posted as AIG of police, State Police Headquarters.Prananath Mohapatra, Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar has been posted as DCP in-charge headquarters, Commissionerate of Police.