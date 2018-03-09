NUAPADA: A woman Maoist cadre, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar on Thursday. She was identified as Sumitra Dharua. Addressing mediapersons, Parmar said Sumitra had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in April, 2016 and was working in Sinapali Local Operating Squad (LOS) of Mainpuri-Nuapada division. She was forcefully inducted in the banned outfit by one Anju of the LOS and moved in areas under Boden and Sinapali in the district.

The SP said Sumitra will be rehabilitated as per the Surrender Policy of the State Government.

In the almost two years since she joined the Maoist outfit, Sumitra was first trained for five days in Nagpada under Guru Donger Reserve Forest and again for 10 days in Jharband area under Narain Donfer Reserve Forest, both located near Sunabeda Sanctuary. She had even met the secretary of Mainpur-Nuapada Division Kartik alias Dasru.

Sumitra confessed that Odia cadres were subjected to discrimination and humiliation by their Telugu and Chhattisgarh counterparts. Even the party leaders harassed and tortured the Odias, she claimed.