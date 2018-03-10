BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the collectors of Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Nuapada districts to allocate space in their upcoming buildings of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for roll out of affordable health care project to be developed under PPP model.The International Finance Corporation (IFC) had recently assessed the infrastructure at 19 places, where the health projects are proposed to be established, following the instruction of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at a review meeting of Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI).

The new health care facilities are coming up at Puri, Jeypore, Angul, Barbil, Baripada, Bhadrak, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi and Rairangpur.D uring infrastructure assessment it was found that the new DHH buildings at Dhenkanal, Malkangiri and Nuapada have surplus capacity in terms of built-up space to retrofit a 100-bed PPP hospital along with the existing departments. They also have adequate vacant land to accommodate parking and other support services.

“So, it has been decided to bid out the three districts as brownfield options and other 15 districts would be taken up as greenfield options. The space allocation to retrofit the proposed 100-bed PPP hospital and existing DHH has been worked out separately for each district,” said a health official. The hospitals will be set up on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer model for which the State Government will provide Viability Grant Funding.