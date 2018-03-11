BHUBANESWAR: A Kerala-based charitable organisation Mata Amritanandmayi Math (MAM) conducted a skill development certification ceremony for trainees, who successfully completed their training under Train The Trainer (TTT) programme held at Amrita Vidyalayam at Janla in the Capital city.

Participants from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh underwent the training under ‘Women Empowerment and Skill Development Programme’ conducted as part of the Amrita SeRVe programme which aims at providing assistance to selected villages for holistic development.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math has selected 101 villages throughout the country to develop those as self-reliant role-model villages.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s AMMACHI Lab is providing computerised vocational training for both social and economic empowerment of communities in the adopted villages, particularly for women, using a combination of tablet-based education and hands on training.

Central Coordinator Prema Pillai said health and hygiene awareness has been promoted in these villages under the Amrita SeRVe project. While sanitation of the villages has been improved, women have been imparted skill training for their self employment besides instilling self-respect and self-reliance.

The villages adopted in Khurda district are Guptapada, Bindhyagiri, Mundasai and Haridamada. In its endeavour to improve sanitation and livelihood, the team from MAM has set up a training centre in the first adopted village Guptapada where skill development programme through Computerised Vocational Education Training (CVET) is being conducted. Among others, District Social Welfare Officer Manaswani Mishra and Welfare Coordinator T Padma were present while field manager Sheeja J, zonal leads Amrita and Seema and zonal assistant Anoop C coordinated the programme.