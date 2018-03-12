CUTTACK: Sadar police nabbed two notorious criminals with bullet injury on their legs after encounter near Pratapnagari here on Saturday night. The injured criminals have been identified as Manoj Kumar Maharana alias Mangu (33) of Bhanapur and Sudhakar Patra alias Tadia (31) of Sriramnagar Gate Bazar in Berhampur have been admitted SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to DCP Akhilesvar Singh, acting on a tip-off about the movement of the two criminals on a motorcycle near Kuakhia river embankment near WALMI, local police raided the spot to apprehend them. But the criminals duo tried to escape by opening fire at the police. “When the criminal duo were about to fire second round, anticipating imminent danger to their life and in exercise of the right of private defense, police opened controlled fire at them and the bullet hit their legs. Later, police nabbed them and rushed to hospital,” Singh said.

Police also seized two USA-made 9 mm mousers fitted with magazines, 15 rounds of live ammunition and 12 mobile phones from their possession.

The injured criminals were wanted in connection with the recent firing incident during Holi celebrations near Dhakulei Thakurani shrine where three youths of Pratapnagari were injured critically.

While as many as 11 cases are pending against Mangu in Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Kandarpur, Cuttack Sadar, Biridi and Kamakshyanagar police stations, Tadia was involved in 14 cases registered at Jenapur, Chandaka, Nayapalli, Gosani Nuagan, Naugan, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack Sadar and Berhampur police stations, the DCP informed.