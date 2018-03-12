MALKANGIRI: A pregnant tribal woman is facing social stigma as the health workers here have wrongfully mentioned her as HIV +ve in the report card without carrying out the tests. Blaming the health workers for their callousness, the tribal woman alleged that she, along with some other women, had gone to Sorishmala Anganwadi Centre under Sindhrimal panchayat for regular health check-up. While producing the MCP card there, she came to know that she has been mentioned as HIV+ve.

The tribal woman alleged that she is now facing a lot of problems for being wrongly diagnosed as HIV+ve for no fault of hers. “How did the health workers conclude that I am HIV patient without conducting the required test,” she asked. She has demanded action against the erring health workers.

The woman has alleged that instead of female health workers, male health workers are carrying out checks on women at the health camps. The male health workers were present at the camps held at Tungaguda and Doraguda villages on Friday, she said. The Government is spending lakhs of rupees on Janani Surakshya Yojana, a flagship health programme of the State Government.The tribal woman demanded the intervention of the District Collector in the matter. Contacted, in-charge Chief District Medical Officer Amarendranath Mohanty said a report has been sought from the supervisor and the health worker.