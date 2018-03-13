CUTTACK: The Crime Branch of Odisha police on Monday put all speculations regarding investigation into alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Kunduli in Koraput district to rest by stating that there was no inconsistency between the intermediate inter-divisional draft report and final report of the Odisha State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in connection with the case.

Speaking to mediapersons, Radha Binod Panigrahi, SP, CID (Crime Branch), said the report submitted by Director, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, which was received through court, has revealed that the stains on the dress worn by the victim yielded “identical autosomal genetic profiles of female origin from one and the same female individual”.

“Only human blood of female origin was found on the dress and no stain of semen or saliva was detected during the re-examination at CFSL,” Panigrahi said stating that the CFSL report has confirmed the integrity and genuineness of the final report submitted earlier by State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) to the court.

After the alleged incident, the victim was initially examined by Dr Prince Parida of Kunduli CHC on October 10, 2017 and the report had suggested that there were no vulval or anal external injuries.

Later, the victim was examined by a team of doctors led by Dr Sudipta Dash, Assistant Professor, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur at the District Headquarters Hospital in Koraput on October 10 and 11, 2017.

The report had stated that there were no signs and symptoms of recent sexual intercourse. The victim’s hymen was intact and no tears were found in the private parts of the victim.

Later, the dress worn by the minor girl at the time of reported incident was sent for chemical examination to SFSL in Bhubaneswar by the investigating officer through the court. The report of Dircector of SFSL submittd to the court on October 23 had stated that the stains on the dress were of human and female origin which belonged to the victim herself.

After it was alleged in a section of media that there were discrepancies in the SFSL report as the inter-divisional report prepared by Biology and Serology Division of SFSL showed presence of semen stains in the dress, DGP Dr RP Shrama issued direction to send the clothes to CFSL for re-examination of DNA profiling.