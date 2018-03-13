JEYPORE: A group clash erupted at Nalidalimba village under Semiliguda police station on Sunday following acute shortage of water. The people are dependent on one water body in the village.

There was a dispute between villagers of Tala Street and Upper Street over distribution of water and it led to a group clash.

Fourteen persons were injured in the clash. Four of the seriously injured were shifted to Koraput and Sunabeda hospitals. Police sources said force was deployed in the village and the situation was brought under control.Incidentally, it is for the first time that group clash has been reported in the tribal area over distribution of water.