SAMBALPUR: Land has emerged as a hurdle for construction of the much-hyped Idco Tower at Burla in the city.The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) will construct the multi-storey office-cum-commercial complex and had already deposited `2.76 crore with the Revenue department for eight acres of land last year. However, the Corporation is yet to get possession of the land.

Though Idco had set a target to float tender for the complex by end of March last year, all plans fell flat due to delay in getting possession of the land.

The site for the proposed complex is strategically located along National Highway 6 at the entry to Burla near Anand Vihar Township of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The site, which is well connected, has Mahanadi river flowing on one side and the power channel of Hirakud Dam Project on the other.

The Idco Tower will be constructed at an estimated cost of around `50 crore. The complex will have eight storeys besides basement parking in two layers and house both Government and private offices besides commercial establishments. It will be the most imposing building in the city.

Apart from offices, the complex will have a multi-purpose hall, a banquet hall and restaurant besides a food court.Currently, in absence of sufficient space inside the city, houses in residential areas are being hired to accommodate offices. After the Idco Tower is commissioned, offices and commercial establishments will get a new destination.

IDCO Manager, Sambalpur Division, Sanjib Kumar Panda said they have already deposited money with the Revenue department. However, registration of the land is yet to be completed by the department. Idco will float tender immediately after getting possession of the land, Panda added.