MALKANGIRI:AN emotional letter, written in Odia by the parents to their Maoist son, has been put up as a poster on Malkangiri-Sukma border. Disclosing their identity as Narahari Rout and Saraswati Rout, the parents, in their letter, have urged their Maoist son “Niru,” who had left home 17 years back, to return home soon and take care of them.

The letter states, “Dear Niru, it has been 17 years now since you have left us alone. You know very well that now we are staying in a thatched house. Tears would roll down if you see the house. Quit that path and come to us. The condition of your mother is not good since you left home.”

Meanwhile, locals have stated that the investigating agencies should find out who put up the letter. Except the names, the details of the family have not been stated in the letter thereby making it look mysterious.