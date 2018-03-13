BERHAMPUR: DUMPING of construction materials and demolition waste at road sides has affected traffic in various streets of the Silk City. Heaps of construction materials such as sand, boulders and bricks as well as demolition debris cover a good portion of the city’s street roads which are usually narrow. Residents store these materials on the road to construct steps at the entrance of their houses.

The scattered sand and boulder chips on the roads pose risk to commuters besides polluting the air with dust. Though Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has already been directed by the State Government to implement the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, the civic body is yet to act in this regard. The Centre had notified Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and asked the State governments to frame by-laws for urban local bodies to keep a check on irregular dumping of waste.

Accordingly, BeMC had asked residents not to store or dump construction materials and demolition waste on roads failing which would attract penalty. However, the civic authorities are yet to initiate any action against the defaulters. As per norms, BeMC has to select a particular place for dumping of debris. But the civic body is yet to earmark a suitable place.