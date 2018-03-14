BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 192 newly-recruited Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs). Congratulating the newly-appointed APPs, the Chief Minister said Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has also initiated the process for recruitment of 12 Public Prosecutors and 21 APPs. “After completion of the recruitment, the prosecutors cadre would develop into a major organisation,” he said and added that the initiative of the State Government to professionalise the criminal prosecution system is bearing fruits.

Stating that the prosecutors represent the State and in criminal cases the public wrong and offences against the State and the society are to be diligently pursued, Naveen said the prosecutors bear the responsibility of proper presentation of evidence in the court to secure conviction. “They have a duty to procure witnesses and advance arguments to sustain the charge,” he said and added, “their opinion for filing appeals and to contest acquittal is vital for the Government and they have to be meticulous.” Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Additional Chief Secretary in Home Department AK Tripathy also spoke.